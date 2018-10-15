Neha Pendse's eviction might not have had any major impact within the house, but outside, it has created a huge uproar among fans of the actress. While many websites had already predicted that it would be Nehha, who would leave the house, her eviction has come as a major shock to many.

Fans have stormed the social media platforms calling them out for their "unfair" and "biased" judgment. In fact, a war of words has ensued between the supporters of Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra on various social media platforms.

Our IBTimes survey poll, which received a major response from the viewers against Nehha Pendse, had revealed that it would most likely be the 'May I Come In Madam?' actress who would face the axe.

But, considering with such a huge fan base which is ready to tear apart anyone who blames the actress of poor performance within the house, her eviction indeed seems shocking.

Many reports have also claimed that it was Nehha's humongous fee, coupled with her non-performance which made the users purposefully nominate her and evict her from the house. Many of you would remember that while the trio – Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse had taken their names for the kaal-kothri, it was Bigg Boss himself who nominated them for eviction. It wasn't the housemates, it wasn't the voting, it wasn't them either.

Reportedly, both Karanvir and Nehha were getting an equal amount of Rs 20 lakh per week for being a part of the show. But, between the two, Karanvir had emerged as a better and more active player.

Time and again, Neha was at the receiving end of the celebrity guests on the show, housemates and Salman Khan himself for her non-participation within the house. In this weekend ka vaar, Salman had even referred to her as an "idiot" indirectly.

We wonder whether her non-performance and high fee were actually the reasons behind her eviction. Or do we smell some foul play here?