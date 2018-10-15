The last week on Bigg Boss brought along a lot of thrill, suspense and surprise. Firstly, Bigg Boss' decision to nominate three contestants on his own – Sreesanth, Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra took the housemates by surprise.

Secondly, in a mid-week eviction, Dipika having named Sreesanth as the contender who should leave the house, followed by his exit, gave a major blow to the housemates and the viewers alike.

Audiences had been reeling under the shock when Bigg Boss announced that the voting lines had been opened again and either Karanvir or Neha would leave the house this weekend.

However, it was the weekend ka vaar episode which took away the price for being the most high-voltage weekend of the show so far. Not only did Salman lose his cool on Saba Khan and Srishty Rode but also threatened to leave the show as the host if this continues.

Owing to her non-involvement within the show and with least amount of votes, Neha Pendse was evicted from the show last night. And her interviews and startling revelations, post her exit seem to have taken the fans of Bigg Boss by storm.

We saw a close bond between Dipika and Nehha within the house, however, after leaving the show, Nehha said that Dipika was never her favourite. What surprised us the most was the fact that she mentioned Romil Chaudhary as her favourite and feels he would go till the end of the show.

Talking about who is the evilest contestant on the show, Nehha said that it has to be Deepak who is not only deceitful but also lacks honesty. She also added that she was very upset with the statements Sreesanth had made against her in the house. She claimed that even though he tries to show that he respects women, in reality, he doesn't.

What's interesting is Nehha revealed that had she been sent to the secret room she would have kept an eye on Dipika Kakkar to know whether she was truly a good friend or did she backstab her at any point.

Well, we are sure Nehha would be shocked to see everything that went behind her back within the house.