Bigg Boss house could turn up the heat any moment and last night's episode of Weekend ka Vaar, was all about hotness and sensuousness. Bharti Singh entered the house to bring out the talents of the housemates and show the audience her other side.

The show began with a face-off between Anup Jalota and Deepak Thakur. With his soulful voice, Deepak gave quite a tough competition to Jalota. But, it was Jalota's soulful renditions which took our breaths away. One after the other, Jalota kept singing songs leaving the housemates and the audience floored by the magical voice.

Next came the turn of Nehha Pendse. While we all thought that the actress would probably enact a scene or two from her shows, on Bharti's insistence, she agreed to do pole dance. Showing off her sensuous moves and fiery attitude, the diva set the house on fire. Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur seemed to have been stumped by her performance.

However, the icing on the cake was Jasleen deciding to do a pole dance with Anup Jalota as her pole. Jasleen's raunchy moves left us gasping for some air.

This isn't the first time that Nehha had done pole dancing. The May I Come In Madam? actress had lost oodles of weight by sticking herself to a regulated diet and opting pole dancing as her exercise regime.