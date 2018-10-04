The real personality of Bigg Boss contestants is coming to limelight with each passing day. While we all had perceived the 'May I Come In Madam?' star Nehha Pendse as a docile and quite women, her persona within the house seems to be changing with each passing day.

Nehha Pendse enjoys a humongous fan following outside the Bigg Boss house. Not only is her dressing sense often complimented inside the house, but her personality has also found many admirers.

Recently, we had seen Nehha and wildcard Surbhi Rana talking about the former's weight loss journey. To which, Nehha had made quite a bold statement saying she loves her curves and didn't lose her weight on anyone's insistence.

Nehha had also told Surbhi that her body frame is such that she appears to be heavy on television. She added that when the show will end and they will go out of the house and see themselves on the small screen, they would find her heavier than she appeared in person.

We went through Nehha's Instagram feed and were surprised to see the unseen, glamorous avatar of the actress. Let's take a look at some of the pictures which will surely take your breath away.