Nehha Pendse enjoys a humongous fan following outside the Bigg Boss house. Not only is her dressing sense often complimented inside the house, but her personality has also found many admirers.

In an unseen clip on Voot, we saw the wild-card entry, Surbhi Rana, complimenting Nehha on her weight loss. Surbhi tells Pendse that she used to like watching her earlier too and now that she looks at her, she finds her even sexier. Surbhi's statement leaves Nehha blushing to the core.

'The May I Come In Madam?' star told Surbhi that she was quite overweight earlier and thus decided to lose all the extra weight. Somi Khan also joined in the conversation and told Nehha that she and her entire family used to find her really well dressed on the show and she was undoubtedly one of their favourites.

She also added that now she finds her even more attractive. To which, Nehha replied that her body frame is such that she appears to be heavy on television. She added that when the show will end and they will go out of the house and see themselves on the small screen, they would find her heavier than she appeared in person.

Nehha had made news a few months before entering the house for her sudden weight loss transformation. The actress had apparently shed all that extra flab on the insistence of the makers of show, however, she always denied the news vehemently.

To lose the weight, Nehha went through a strict diet and pole dancing. Even when the reports of her weight loss had surfaced, Nehha had told media persons that she loves her curves and didn't do it on anybody's insistence.

Another statement of Nehha, within the house had garnered quite many eyeballs. In a laid-back conversation with Dipika Kakkar, talking about how much keeps going on in her head, all the time, Nehha told Dipika that she is quite aggressive in bed and whenever she wakes up she has all her sheets and blankets thrown on the floor. Dipika also agreed with what Nehha was saying.

Will her statement grab more attention within the house? Let's watch more to find out.