Nehal Chudasama was touted as one of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Until she was sent to the secret room. Post that, despite coming back, her game took a big hit. Her arguments seemed illogical and, many a time, just to garner some attention. However, it was her closeness with Baseer that triggered negative reactions towards the two on social media.

Post her eviction, Nehal spoke to media houses about the "love" angle with Baseer and also about her frenemyship with Farhana. Let's take a look at what she had to say. Talking about Salman Khan's criticism of her, the Miss Diva Universe said that she tried to take it all constructively. But it was hard for her to listen to harsh comments on national television.

Blamed for spoiling Baseer's game

Many blamed Nehal for Baseer's distracted game towards the end. "Honestly, I don't think my presence distracted him. We both played our individual games. People love to make assumptions, but we knew our priorities well," she told IANS.

Talking about whether there was a love angle between the two, Nehal was quick to say that it was just pure and organic friendship. She added that she shared a comfort level with the Roadies star, and there wasn't much to read into it.

Equation with Farrhana

Nehal's BB19 friend, Farrhana couldn't stop crying once she left. However, Chudasama didn't seem in a mood to forgive. She added that Farhana didn't take a stand for her inside the house or understand her. So, whatever she did when she was evicted doesn't matter.

"Unfortunately, she (Farrhana) did that after I left. I appreciate her gesture, but honestly, it holds no value to me because it wasn't done in person," she concluded.