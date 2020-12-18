After her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, it seems, Neha Kakkar has some more good news in store for us. The singing sensation recently shared a picture on her social media platform flaunting what looks like a baby bump.

Husband Rohanpreet Singh was seen cuddling Neha in the picture. Neha and Rohanpreet tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony on October 24, 2020. The couple had then gone to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Neha shared a lovey-dovey picture with Rohanpreet Singh where a baby bump was clearly visible. While sharing the picture, Neha wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar." Replying to her post, Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu." (sic)

Official announcement awaited

Though the couple has not made any announcement officially, the picture has sent their fans into a tizzy. Many asked the duo when would they announce it officially and many asked how long were they due. Though we hate to burst to bubble, the picture could also be from their album 'Nehu da vyah'.

It was during the shooting of 'Nehu da vyah' that the two had fallen-in-love. Talking about it Neha Kakkar had said that while writing the song she had no idea that she was writing her own future. She added that Rohanpreet was the cutest boy she had ever seen and the attraction was pretty strong from the moment they met. She also revealed that in those initial moments itself she knew that Rohanpreet was the one for her.

"My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he is the one for me," Neha had said.

Rohanpreet had also taken to social media and said, "For me, it was absolutely love at first sight. She's one of the most down to earth people I've met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere Rabba. Really, thank you, god."