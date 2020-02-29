Indian Idol 11 is over but the topic of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding continues to make noise in the industry. And now the show's winner Sunny Hindustani has made a shocking revelation about their rumoured wedding.

"We were very excited about their wedding. We had even bought clothes for the wedding. We had even taken out a baraat wedding procession without knowing whether they will get married or the girl will accept the proposal or not. Finally, Neha di did not accept the wedding proposal and their wedding did not take place," Sunny Hindustani told an entertainment portal.

Recently, Udit Narayan had revealed that he had been telling his son Aditya to marry Neha, but he ignores him. "You won't believe I keep teasing Aditya with Neha and I have told him to marry her. But, he ignores me and says he wants to focus on his career. Neha is a top singer in today's time and is doing really well for herself," Udit Narayan told Telly Chakkar during his recent interaction.

A few days ago, Neha Kakkar had revealed that Aditya was going to marry his long-time girlfriend and not her. "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness," she was quoted as saying by ETimes in an interview.

Aditya Narayan too had admitted to International Business Times in an exclusive interview that his wedding with Neha on Indian Idol was just for the sake of TRP adding that the makers had advised him to follow the pattern. "See....whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun. If people take it seriously and starting writing about it saying that we are getting married in real life too, I don't know what to say," he had said.