Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship over the past couple of months. Speculations of the two dating began doing the rounds, not just in Bollywood but Hollywood as well, after they were spotted at LA Dodger Stadium during a baseball game.

The couple may have remained tight-lipped about their relationship but it looks like PeeCee's friends are not able to contain their excitement. And one of them is Neha Dhupia who happens to have given a green signal to PeeCee and Nick's budding relationship by teasing her in a quirky manner.

The Julie actress took to her Instagram stories section and uploaded a picture of Nick's music CD and tagged Priyanka to let her know what she stumbled upon.

Last month, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor too took to Instagram to acknowledge the fact that Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best time of her life with Nick Jonas when they arrived in Mumbai together.

"Let's all take a moment and acknowledge that Priyanka Chopra is living her best life right now," Rhea wrote on her Instagram story section.

The 35-year-old Quantico actress recently grabbed eyeballs when Nick came to India to meet her family and attend the actress' housewarming party. They were seen having a great time together during their family outing and were later seen making a joint appearance at Akash Ambani's pre-engagement bash walking hand-in-hand last month.

The duo recently flew off to Goa for a romantic vacation to spend some 'we' time away from all the media frenzy.

Earlier, a source close to the couple had revealed to People that Nick is serious about his relationship with Priyanka; the 25-year-old singer seemed quite different with her when compared to earlier when he had dated other girls in the past.

Priyanka and Nick had reportedly been in touch with each other ever since they crossed path at the MET Gala last year. It was also reported earlier that the duo is in a no strings attached relationship and having amazing sex and no commitments.

This is what a source was quoted by Hollywood Life:

Nick and Priyanka met through mutual friends and their attraction was immediately undeniable. Things are not too serious right now, but they are having amazing sex, but that's all it is, for now, no strings or commitments."

However, going by the current scenarios, it looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' budding relationship is taking good shape.