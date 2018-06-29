We can almost hear Dostana's Desi Girl play as we watched Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party in Mumbai last night. The Quantico actress got us humming the song all thanks to her red-hot saree avatar, which was MIA for a while now.

The 35-year-old stunned in the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation at the ceremony while the American singer looked dapper in a suit. Priyanka wore a gorgeous golden blouse to compliment the red saree and accessorized her look with a bracelet and a pair of earrings.

The international couple got the shutterbugs busy as soon as they stepped out of the car. Amidst the rumours of the engagement, we couldn't help but notice that the 25-year-old couldn't take his hands off the star the whole time they were in front of the cameras. Nick appeared protective of Priyanka while she flashed her bright smile at the camera. They made their way into the event hand-in-hand.

But just when you thought that Priyanka was done engaging with the media, she made a few hearts skip a beat and appeared like that teenager who is just so madly in love when she turned at the cameras and smiled her blissful smile at them. Their appearance comes a day after the couple was spotted at the Ambani-Mehta pre-engagement mehandi ceremony.

The trip gave Nick a taste of what a big fat Indian wedding looks like.

But their chemistry was not limited to the engagement ceremonies. Soon after they made their appearance at the Ambani residence, the couple packed their bags and left for the airport.

Even at the airport, the couple walked hand-in-hand with Priyanka grinning at the paparazzi. She flashed her cute little mehandi as she made her way out of the country. Priyanka sported a two-piece black jogger set in black while Nick wore a blue joggers and a jacket.

Meanwhile, Nick's close friend Demi Lovato unfollowed the singer on Instagram. Sources believe that due to Nick's growing closeness to Priyanka Chopra, Demi took the step.