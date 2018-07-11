Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship has been one of the most talked about affairs in the industry as of now. From attending Jonas' family wedding to flying off to India to meet Priyanka's mother, the lovebirds have been hitting headlines for the past couple of months.

Rumours also started doing the rounds that Priyanka and Nick may get engaged soon after they were spotted wearing identical golden rings. But do you know who played the cupid for Priyanka and Nick?

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently quipped that he played the secret matchmaker for the couple and joked that he was the one behind their romance.

When he was asked about Priyanka-Nick's highly talked-about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: "Are they happy?" After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together.

"I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji," he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings. They even spent a day together on July 4 which was preceded by a vacation in India.

However, a source close to the couple says that the couple could likely wait until next year to take their relationship to the next level.

"Nick is super into Priyanka. But he isn't the type to rush into an engagement. It wouldn't be surprising if they eventually get engaged, but he's not the type to propose right away," a source told Us Weekly.

It remains to be seen whether Dwayne really brought Priyanka and Nick together. Let's wait and watch till the next episode unfolds.

(With IANS Inputs)