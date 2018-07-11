Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured relationship has almost become obvious to fans, but there still has not been any official confirmation about their relationship, let alone the widely-speculated soon-to-be-held engagement. However, a picture doing on social media suggests that the American singer has indeed become an integral part of the Chopra family.

One fan page on Instagram shared a photo that shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick sharing the frame with PeeCee's mother, Madhu Chopra. The trio with another lady is seen posing together for a picture that has got everyone's attention now.

While the actress sported a gorgeous red saree, Nick is seen complimenting the photo wearing a maroon suit. Is this picture a proof that Priyanka's mother has well accepted Nick as her son-in-law? Well, your guess is as good as ours.

Earlier, Priyanka and her rumoured beau had gone on a family vacation in Goa. When Madhu was asked to comment on Nick, she had smartly dodged the question saying she did not get the chance to interact with him well.

"We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well," Madhu had told a daily. "I've met him for the first time, so it's too early to form an opinion," she had added.

Nonetheless, the way that the Quantico actress and Nick have openly been spending time together, and considering their camaraderie, it won't be surprising to see if a good news comes out of the horse's mouth soon.

Check the picture below: