Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa; none of the judges would a part of the upcoming season of Roadies. The road adventure reality show that has been running successfully for almost two decades now was a household name throughout the country. And, unless you have been living under a rock – you would know all about the show.

Sonu Sood is said to be the new host of the show. While the contestants of the show received instant fame and recognition, the addition of these four judges for the last several years was also something that worked in the show's popularity. The Roadie fans were left heartbroken when the news of all four mentors leaving the show made headlines. Let's take a look at who said what.

Neha Dhupia: "This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it's just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obvious reasons are best known to him and to the network," Dhupia told Pinkvilla. On the reason behind her leaving the show, Neha further said, "Reasons best known to me and the network."

Dhupia further added, "I love the show, I have always loved the show, and a large part of loving the show is Rann. He has always been a very dear friend of mine, he will continue to be. I have another dear friend of mine who has stepped into his shoes, and I wish him all the best. Sonu (Sood) has, and he is also a very dear friend."

Rannvijay: "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening," Singha told HT.

Prince Narula: "I don't know what to say. This time, Rannvijay and the leaders are not a part of the show,. The makers wanted to change the concept of the show and do something different. I can imagine us not being on the show, but I cannot imagine not having Rannvijay onboard, as we have seen him growing and our emotions are attached to him," the actor told a publication.

Nikhil Chinapa: "I am disappointed that I won't be a part of Roadies now. They have changed the format, so none of my colleagues will be part of it either. We used to look forward to the show every year and it would be great fun," he told TOI. Chinapa further added, "Guess, the channel wants to change the format and bring in a fresh perspective. I am hoping that someone will rope the four of us - Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and myself and do a spin-off of the show, because spin offs are the flavour of the month on various platforms."