Days after Rannvijay Singha announced the news of him not being a part of Roadies, Neha Dhupia has announced exit too. Neha Dhupia has revealed that she wouldn't be seen in the reality show. But, also added that it was "heartbreaking" to see "Rann" not being a part of it. She revealed that Rannvijay and Sonu Sood both are a close friends of hers.

Neha's reasoning

"This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it's just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obvious reasons are best known to him and to the network," Dhupia told Pinkvilla. On the reason behind her leaving the show, Neha further said, "Reasons best known to me and the network."

Neha Dhupia also spoke about how she has always loved the show and would continue to do so. "I love the show, I have always loved the show, and a large part of loving the show is Rann. He has always been a very dear friend of mine, he will continue to be. I have another dear friend of mine who has stepped into his shoes, and I wish him all the best. Sonu (Sood) has, and he is also a very dear friend."

Rannvijay spills the beans

This news comes barely a few days after Rannvijay Singha announced his exit. "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening," Singha told HT.