Neha Dhupia, who turns a year older on Thursday, August 27, was the winner of Femina Miss India pageant in 2002. She made her Bollywood debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003 and since then has worked in many Bollywood as well as regional film industries like Punjabi, Telegu and Malayalam. Her performances in Bollywood films like Singh Is Kinng, Chup Chup Ke, Tumhari Sulu was highly appreciated.

Not just movies, Neha has been integral part of television world as well. She has been an active gang leader of youth-based reality show Roadies since several seasons how. Further, Neha is currently gearing up for the fifth season of #NoFilterNeha.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at the actress' lifestyle:

Neha's net worth:

According to a report in Republic World, Neha's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million (Rs 37 crore approximately). Besides being a successful actor, host and gang leader of a popular reality show, Neha also earns from the brands she endorses. She has also walked the ramp for several fashion labels as a model and showstopper.

Neha's car collection:

Just like any other Bollywood celebrity, Neha too is fond of luxury cars. She reportedly owns a Audi R8, Renault duster and a Toyota land cruiser.

Neha's properties:

The actress owns a lavish house in Mumbai where she lives with her actor husband Angad Bedi and one-year-old daughter. Apparently, the Ungli actress also has a bungalow in Goa.