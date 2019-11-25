Angad Bedi is on career high after his films Pink, Soorma, Zoya Factor and few more fared well at the box office. Not only has he made his mark in Bollywood but also in the web world. His last offering on the web space was The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati and his performance was loved by fans and critics. Angad is now gearing up for the season 2 of Inside Edge.

For this web show, Angad took formal training in cricket from his dad Bishan Singh Bedi and needless to say his hardwork hasn't gone in vain as the trailer of Inside Edge 2 looks promising and fans are eager to watch what the second season has to offer.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Angad Bedi spills the beans about his character, what are the other sports he is looking at and more.

When asked how much will his character develop from season one to season two, Angad said, "Arvind in this season will have a lot of shades to showcase, like every person is not entirely white. My role will have a lot of shades."

As the show is hugely based on cricket when asked Angad Bedi what are the other sports he would like to play or be part of in films or web shows, "I am very happy to be part of playing cricket in Inside Edge. I had played hockey in Soorma. I am more inclined towards running and athletics. I really loved the film Milka Singh. Farhan Akhtar did a fabulous job. I feel more and more films on other sports should be made."

Lastly, when asked if Inside Edge 2 is a work of fiction or it has some part of reality, Angad adds,"It's hugely based on politics and cricket." In the series, Angad Bedi will be seen as the caption of Mumbai Maverick.

On the work front, Angad is currently filming for Gunjan Saxena alongside Janhvi Kapoor, who will essay the role of former Indian Air Force pilot.