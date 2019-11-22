Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter – Mehr. While it has been a happy year for Angad Bedi personally, professionally too, the actor has been riding high and how! Angad has received thunderous applause from everyone for his brilliant act in Inside Edge.

When the actor was posed with the script of Inside Edge 2, he knew that his knowledge of cricket was to be broadened and brushed up. While going back to basics and taking coaching for it all, Angad knew that he had to go back to his guru and first teacher - his dad, the iconic cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi.

Angad tells us, "I remember my childhood was largely on the cricket field and there is no-one who knows every move of mine and every beat of my game process like dad. So no matter who comes on board to coach me, they won't know me as well as my father. We went back to our gruelling sessions starting as early as 4.30 am after which I used to go back to the ground for practice sessions. After my training, we'd play a game stretching over a few overs. Dad has always been extremely supportive of my dream. When at 17 I announced my decision to leave cricket, he was heartbroken but never let that pull me down from living my dreams. Now when I went back to him for help, he was forthcoming as always. The taskmaster that he is, he ensured that I knew every tough shot like the back of my hand. I have to say I have been able to surprise myself and attribute this performance to Dad. His work makes me look this good."

The news of heartthrob Angad Bedi's hush-hush wedding with Neha Dhupia created a storm on social media. More so, because the wedding happened right at the time when Angad was linked to Bigg Boss and Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi. Talking about what went wrong between the two, Angad had told Economic Times, "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don't work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it's great, if it doesn't it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she's doing exceptionally well for herself. She's a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she's on her way up! And I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck."