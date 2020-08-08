Amid the intense insider-outsider debate that was triggered following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebrities have spoken about how calling out nepotism is just like scratching the surface, while the real issue is with groupism.

While Karan Johar and Salman Khan have been the primary target on social media, actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi openly attacked Neha Dhupia accusing her doing chamchagiri (bootlicking) of Karan Johar to get work.

Suchitra insisted that people should object to chamchagiri rather than accusing Bollywood biggies of nepotism. And while saying so, she questioned Neha's credibility of hosting TV shows and getting work hinting at her connection with Karan Johar.

"Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she," Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

In another tweet, Suchitra gave her two cents saying, "Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely...true in all fields. Be it #Politics or #Bollywood or anything. Perspective is everything. The egoistic & powerdrunk mind ceases to see right from wrong . Just my two cents. Om Shanti."

Neha gives befitting reply

Suchitra's remark certainly didn't go down well with Neha who gave a befitting reply to her and called her the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet she ever read all this while.

Responding sharply to Suchitra's vile remark, Neha wrote, "Dear ma'am, This is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self made ... a proud daughter, wife and mother .. and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen."

Eventually, Suchitra was trolled for saying such things about Neha on a public platform. However, in another tweet, she said that she knew she would get criticised for her actions but she chose to remain firm about the prevalence of groupism and how the industry thrives on it.

"I knew i would get trolled. i have nothing personal against anyone. Of course nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying - & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri)," Suchitra tweeted.

