Besides several alleged affairs in Bollywood that have come out in the open, Preity Zinta and Shekhar Kapur's is one of the most outrageous ones.

It was during the time when Preity was still in a relationship with Ness Wadia that she made news for a shocking reason. The dimpled beauty was accused of being a home-breaker by Shekhar's ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in a media interview.

The Veer Zaara actress had then hit back saying that, "It is unfortunate that I am bearing the brunt of someone else's paranoia. She's clearly unstable and I wish her a speedy recovery."

Suchitra's previous accusation:

This was not the first time Suchitra had blamed Preity. Earlier, when the singer-turned-actress had accused Preity in a blog, people close to the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress expected that she would condemn Suchitra for dragging her in their personal matter. However, back then the actress maintained a dignified silence and expected it to die a natural death.

Suchitra, in her statement, had said that after a media house published the blog, Preity used to call her daily and try to explain it to her that she was not responsible for anything and that she had nothing to do with her husband Shekhar.

Interestingly, Shekhar was last seen on the big screen in Preity's film Ishkq in Paris, where he played the role of her father.

Preity and Shekhar's personal lives:

Fast forward to present day, Preity is happily married to Gene Goodenough and the couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Shekhar on the other hand, was in news recently after Suchita filed a property case against him 15 years after their divorce. The Mr India director was married to Medha Gujral, niece of former Indian Prime Minister IK Gujral. After splitting from in 1994, he married actress, writer, painter and singer Suchitra in 1997. The couple parted their ways in 2006 and they have a daughter named Kaveri Kapur.