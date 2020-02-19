Just the other day, director Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted in excitement about a Mr India trilogy on the cards, and that he would be partnering with Zee Studios for the same. Fans of the movie geared up for the film and wondered who would play the characters in the 21st century. However, the director of the original, Shekhar Kapur has said he had no knowledge about the film.

The tweet comes as a shock to those who thought the trilogy was in the pipeline. Shekhar Kapur posted on Twitter about the film on hearing the news and has also said the makers hadn't contacted him prior to this about the film. Will the trilogy materialise then?

Shekhar Kapur says makers need permission of the original creators

Shekhar Kapur spoke on the subject in reply to a fan's tweet to the makers asking them to do something about the film, as he thought to recreate the film was a "bad idea" and that the original could never be matched. The tweet also tagged Boney Kapoor, whose cover photo on Twitter is a Mr India poster of the original starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, although the producer hasn't reacted to the news.

Shekhar Kapur said, neither did he know nor was he approached about the film. He went on to say that the makers of the new version were probably using the title for a "big weekend." The director added that the makers would not be able to proceed with using the characters or the plot without the permission of its original creators.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Will there be another Mr India?

For some Shekhar Kapur's reaction may come as a disappointment and for others, some relief. Another fan of the film, asked the original director of Mr India to make a 3D version of the original, insisting that if nothing the director should put out a short film of Behind The Scenes clips from the original. Kapur responded by saying that he had worked hard to make a 3D version, but producer Boney Kapoor, "gave up."

Worked very hard to create 3D Version for Mr India , but @BoneyKapoor just gave up. https://t.co/PReo38y3Tk — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

In another tweet, the director responded to an article about his reaction, saying he wasn't miffed at the announcement, just "amazed."

Am not miffed about announcement of #MrIndia2 , just amazed https://t.co/8g1wFr5AtZ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Another fan also condemned the makers of the trilogy for not getting permission from the original creators before announcing the film.

If #MrIndia 2 is made without the consent of @shekharkapur ji then its very unfortunate. Announcing it itself without even informing the original creators is an insult to the iconic film & their makers. Hope Ali zafar-Zee Studios realizes their grave mistake & fix it for good. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 18, 2020

Hopefully, Mr India which the audience has already begun debating will get a modern take. Previously Zee Studios had said that the upcoming Bollywood film would not be a sequel or a remake but would be a reimagination of the original. However, it seems as if the Mr India trilogy will now only remain an imagination for all including its makers.