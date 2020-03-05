Kaveri Kapur has broken her silence over her mother Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's property case against her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. She says that she is disappointed for media dragging her name in this case, as she has nothing to do with it.

Shekhar Kapur was married to Medha Gujral, niece of former Indian Prime Minister IK Gujral. After splitting from in 1994, he married actress, writer, painter and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in 1997. The couple parted their ways in 2006 and they have a daughter named Kaveri Kapur. Almost 15 years after their divorce, it was reported yesterday that the Bollywood actress filed a property case against her ex-husband.

According to the reports, a close friend to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi revealed that she has been trying to get back the property which rightly belongs to her daughter Kaveri. The actress is fighting for the right of her daughter, who is a teenager yet and doesn't want her to face all the turmoil that she has been going through for years now.

It was further reported that the property is being used by Kabir Bedi. The flat is only one of the properties for which Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have run into a dispute. There are other properties too. The actress' friend also said if something was to happen to Suchitra, how would her young daughter Kaveri fight against the people who are already living in and also have Shekhar's backing.

Kaveri Kapur, who was shocked and disappointed to read these reports, has now issued a statement on this issue. "Over the years I have stayed away from commenting on any and every conversation pertaining to my Parents and their dealings with each other. But yesterday a media report carried my name in the context of a case that is between my mother and my father," reads her statement.

Kaveri Kapur expressed with the media for dragging her name in this case as she is not involved in it. She added, "I would like to set the record straight, I have a very strong and loving relationship with my father, Mr Shekhar Kapur. I am disappointed that my name was dragged in this manner. As a 19-years-old I know I can speak for myself. I have nothing to do with this case or any case between my parents."