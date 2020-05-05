The new dates for this year's JEE and NEET exams have been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

JEE Main will be held from July 18-23 and NEET will be held on July 26 according to the latest schedule.

The new dates were announced by the MHRD Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday, May 5 in New Delhi.

JEE or the Joint Engineering Entrance is conducted for the admission to the IITs in the country. While NEET or the National Eligibility Entrance Test permits the entrance to the medical college admissions.

JEE-Advanced will be held in August, of which the exact dates are yet to be announced.

The Minister also said that the CBSE and the state educational boards across the country have been asked to reduce the syllabus for the coming academic session, considering the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The admit cards containing the details of the exam centre, exam city and session of the exam of the registered candidates will be released soon.

The admit cards will be released by the exam conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA). The students can download the admit cards from NTA's official site once it is released in nta.ac.in.

Revised schedule to be available soon

The complete revised schedule for NEET 2020, once prepared, will also be made available through ntaneet.nic.in as well.

The medical entrance exam has over 16 lakh students registered for the exam. The postponement of the entrance exam to July is hence mandatory, considering the rising risk of the pandemic in the country.

The new dates for the CBSE Board exams that were left incomplete due to the announcement of the nation-wide lockdown will be announced shortly, said the Minister.

The exams have been a serious concern for the students residing abroad. CBSE has also cancelled the pending exams for the students in foreign countries. The ministry is considering solutions for this crisis too.