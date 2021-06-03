Neelam and Govinda are all geared up to set the internet on fire! The once rumored couple would be seen shaking a leg together on Super Dancer. Neelam's husband shared a sneak peek into the upcoming episode and fans can't seem to keep calm. The brief video shows Govinda and Neelam dancing to their popular number – Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se.

Apart from being remembered as a golden pair onscreen, Neelam and Govinda were also rumored to be in a relationship for a brief while. And that is what has left the internet go into a state of tizzy and nostalgia. Talking about whether she was in touch with Govinda all these years, Neelam replied negative.

On keeping touch with Govinda

"Govinda and I met after a long time. We did many films together but I really didn't know that we were so popular as a jodi. We haven't kept in touch per se, but sometimes bumped into each other at a party or two. We don't have common friends, we have no commonalities. It was great meeting him after so many years," Neelam told TOI.

Neelam added that she was not ready to be a part of the show as a guest judge owing to the pandemic. But, her husband, Samir Soni goaded her into going there. She also revealed that she was not told that Govinda would be a part of the show as well. However, she knew that the episode would be "amazing".

Reaction on meeting Govinda

"There was no reaction. He came when I was in the middle of my rehearsals. When you go to shoot for such shows, you just go there, exchange pleasantries and start shooting. But I must tell you that dancing to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' was phenomenal," she concluded.