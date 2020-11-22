Relationships are fragile and need to be dealt with utmost care. Be it celebrities or commoners, and personal issues are bound to happen.

It's been more than two years since the famous mama-bhanja relationship of Govinda and Krushna Abhishek turned sour, but it seems like the two don't want to let bygones be bygones.

A few days ago, a leading daily had reported about Krushna Abhishek opting out of an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which featured his mama, Govinda, as a celebrity guest. Krushna had said that he would not be able to perform comedy in front of his uncle, given the fact that their relationship has soured over the past few years.

It's been a while since Govinda had kept mum, but the Hero No 1 actor finally breaks his silence over various claims made by Krushna and issued a lengthy statement in media.

I am utterly sad to release this media statement, but I strongly believe that its high time that the truth must come out. I read the news on the front page of a leading daily about my nephew Krushna Abhishek not performing on a popular television show as I was invited as a guest there. He chose to opt-out as he had some reservations. Later he went ahead and stated in the media about his belief on our relationship. This statement had defamatory comments and was issued with only a little thought. It had a snowball effect as it was voyeuristic in nature.

On claims that Govinda and his wife didn't go to see their twins

It was erroneously alleged by Krushna that I did not go to see his twins. I along with my family went to see his twins in the hospital and met the doctor (Doctor Awasthi) and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that the mother of the kids - Kashmira Shah never wanted any of the family members to come and see the surrogate babies. Upon further insistence, we were made to see the babies from a long distance. We returned with a heavy heart, however, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know of this incident. One can feel free to connect with the doctor and the nurse on the same and get to know the truth. Krushna also came to our home with the kids and Aarti Singh, which he has forgotten to mention in the statement. Be it Krushna or Kashmira - I have been a scapegoat of their defamatory comments and statements against me frequently - most of them in the media and some in the shows and performances that they do. I do not understand why is this slander being done repetitively and what is it that they are gaining from the same. My relationship with Krushna was very strong since the time he was a small child. My adulation for him was unparalleled and my family and people from the industry are a witness to the same. I strongly believe that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of a family's misunderstandings.

I am perhaps the most misunderstood person: Govinda.

Through this statement, I would like to mention that I shall maintain a graceful distance now onwards. And since I am so bad as mentioned in the media reports - I urge those who dislike me to do the same. Every family has misunderstandings and problems - but to discuss them in the media may cause irreparable damage and, I dislike the same - indeed I am very sad to clarify this through the media. I am perhaps the most misunderstood person, but if it is like that - then so be it. My mother always taught me 'Neki Kar Aur Dariya Mein Daal Govinda'.

What went wrong

For the unversed, a few years back at an interview with TOI, Krushna said:

They (Mama and Mami) didn't even come to see Rayaan (one of his twins) when he was battling for his life in the hospital. I was hurt.

Last year too, Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was missing from that episode too because Sunita didn't want to share the stage with him. However, this time around, Krushna has opted out himself.