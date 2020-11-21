After NCB raided Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa residence in Mumbai.

Singh and her husband, Harsh were taken to the NCB's Mumbai office for questioning after the anti-drug agency recovered a "small quantity of cannabis" during a search of their home this morning.

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB after questioning in the drugs case.

Now, as per the reports, in ANI, NCB has arrested comedian Bharti Singh. The report further states that: NCB raided the production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered.

Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Afterwhich Bharti Singh was arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway.

Visuals from outside their residence - an apartment complex in Andheri - showed Ms Singh being driven away in a red Mercedes, while Mr Limbachiyaa was taken in a white NCB van.

Bharti on arriving at the NCB's office told reporters:

They have called us for some questioning, that's all.

Here's why Bharti Singh was detained?

Sameer Wankhede, one of the investigating officials, told ANI:

She (Ms Singh) and her husband have been detained for questioning about possession of narcotics substances.

What is legal under the NDPS Act? What happens if you are caught with weed?

The Centre's NDPS Act, 1985 defines India's law around cannabis and its products and criminalises its sale, possession, transportation, and cultivation in certain forms in India.

Cannabis – one of the most consumed substances in India, second only to alcohol – was legal in the country until 1984.

The definition of 'cannabis' under the NDPS Act includes:

Charas, which is "the separated resin, in whatever form, whether crude or purified, obtained from the cannabis plant and also includes concentrated preparation and resin known as hashish oil or liquid hashish."

Ganja, "the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant (excluding the seeds and leaves when not accompanied by the tops)"

Notably "any mixture, with or without any neutral material, of any of the above forms of cannabis or any drink, prepared therefrom."

Cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes or horticulture is legal in India.

There is also an exception made for production, manufacture, possession for medical or scientific purposes or with the government's permission.

The Act specifically prohibits the sale and production of cannabis resin and flowers, while the use of seeds and leaves is allowed.

What if you are caught?

If found cultivating a cannabis plant, the person can be sent to jail for up to 10 years and be liable to a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

For "small quantity", which is 100 grams of charas/hashish and 1,000 grams of ganja: Jail term of up to six months (unless it's some refined form, which may see jail time increase to a year), a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both. In such cases, there is an option to take counselling and therefore avoid a jail term as well.

For "quantity lesser than commercial quantity but more than small quantity": Imprisonment for up to 10 years, fine of Rs. 1 lakh, or both

For "commercial quantity": The punishment will be not less than 10 years but may extend to 20 years plus a fine "which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh but may go up to Rs 2 lakh."