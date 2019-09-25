The Bollywood we saw in the 90s would not have been the same without Govinda. His hilarious blockbusters had not only made him an onscreen star but he was quite in demand offscreen too. While many actresses wanted to be with Govinda, Chichi found love in the arms of Neelam.

In a bare-all interview with Stardust, Govinda had spoken at length about how he wanted to be with Neelam Kothari. "I was never her cup of tea anyway. I am a ghati. An unpolished boor, and she's a Dresden doll. Clean, pure, polished and dignified. We would probably never have got along."

Govinda had also revealed in the interview that he had even taken Neelam to meet his family and while his father was very happy, his mother thought that he should honour the commitment made towards Sunita.

"My dad was very keen that I marry Neelam. He was very fond of her. She had even visited him with her family. Yes, she had come to Virar. Actually, I took her and her mother to see my father. And he was very happy. But my mother thought differently. She felt that since I had given my word to Sunita, I must honour it. And I knew that if I didn't do it, it would hurt her," said Govinda.

Talking about how things were not the same between him and Sunita once he became famous and started getting more projects, Govinda had said, "After I started getting busier, my relationship with Sunita went through a change. She began feeling insecure and jealous. And I was of no help."

"She would nag me and I would lose my temper. We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam," Govinda had added.

While Govinda and Sunita are happily married for over three decades, Neelam tied the knot with Sameer Soni in 2011.