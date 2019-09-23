Bollywood has seen numerous love stories over the decades. While few romantic alliances turned into holy matrimony, many broke down under the spotlight and glamour. Neelam's love story with Govinda and Bobby Deol met a similar fate.

Bobby Deol and Neelam were madly-in-love for over five years. From being spotted at parties holding hands to accompanying each-other at various events, it was hard to not see the couple together anywhere.

However, the news of their break-up surfaced right when rumours of them being ready to tie the knot started doing the rounds. Talking about her heartbreak, Neelam had told Stardust, "Yes, it's true that Bobby and I have split. I don't like talking about my personal life as it is, but there are a lot of misconceptions and baseless rumours floating around, which I would like to lay to rest with a clarification."

"I don't want people to believe what is untrue. And one of the rumours is that Bobby and I have split because of his involvement with Pooja Bhatt. Stardust itself had mentioned this. Well, let me tell you and the world, that this is false. I didn't break off with Bobby because of a Pooja Bhatt. Or any other girl for that matter. Our decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Certainly not because of infidelity on anyone's part," Neelam had added.

There were rumours of Govinda and Neelam being more than just good friends. In an interview with Stardust, Govinda had spoken up about his decision to marry Sunita and break-up with Neelam. Govinda had said, "Yes, I wanted to marry her. And I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I feel love and hatred are two emotions over which a man has no control. If you love somebody and they reciprocate, there's nothing one can do about it. It is instinctive. What is under our control is our sense of duty and commitment."

"Neelam was the ideal girl, the kind every man visualises for a life-partner. The kind of girl I wanted. But that was getting emotional. There was another practical side. Just because I had fallen in love elsewhere, I couldn't overlook my commitment towards Sunita. If there was no sense of duty in a man, this would go on. Leave one for another and another for another," he had added.

Neelam is now happily married to actor Samir Soni.