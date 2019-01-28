Last year, Bobby Deol shocked everyone with his shocking transformation for Race 3 and was seen flaunting his chiselled body on the silver screen. The actor has turned 50 on January 27 and was seen having a blast with his family and friends at his birthday bash which was hosted at his residence in Mumbai. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Arbaaz Khan, Saqib Saleem and others were seen celebrating the occassion. And on this time, Bobby walked down the memory lane while introducing his son 17-year-old son Aryaman Deol to his fans on social media.

Reminiscence the life experiences and his unmatched bond of friendship with Aryaman, Bobby wrote an emotional note for his son on Instagram which reads,

"If that's how it feels!! Being 49 was amazing .. 50 is going to be even better ... I reminiscence the life experiences I have been through and how they have made me grow as an individual. I take the same opportunity to remember the amount of love that all of you dear to me have given me. It is this love that is my strength which keeps me going. My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I'm still always going to be the twenty something young adult all set to win the world.

- Love Love Love to all."

Bobby's Instagram post managed to grab attention of his fans who just couldn't stop showering praise on the Race 3 actor on his birthday. But more than Bobby, Instagram users were floored with Aryaman's charming looks. Unlike other star kids, Aryaman has always been away from the industry limelight.

Take a look.