Bobby Deol is riding high on success with his film Race 3. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his motivation and struggle to get back into the business. Bobby spoke about the people who inspire him and the movies he loves. He also spoke about how he dealt with criticism and how Salman Khan motivated him to get back up and work again.

Talking about his bad times, Bobby revealed, "I guess the way my life moved on, the way my career moved on... I wasn't working for four years. And things were not falling in the right place. And I would wonder why. But Tanya, my wife, would keep saying, 'You have to look after yourself. Look at you, how you're looking!' I said, 'What do you mean, how I'm looking? I'm looking fine.'"

When asked if he watched his father's films, Bobby revealed that Dharmendra's Mera Goan Mera Desh(1971), one of his favorites, actually had a storyline quite similar to the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. He also talked about his favorite films that his elder brother Sunny Deol did and how he inspired him.

Talking about how Salman Khan was up for casting him in Race 3, Bobby said, " I didn't understand what it meant first. Like when I started my career, I didn't know what 'genre' was. 'Yeh genre kya hota hai?'(what is this genre)? So this was another word which came into my life. And then I understood what it meant."

"It's just that when you don't have work, who else will work with you? Apne hee kaam karengay na. So while that was happening, I started working out a lot. In fact, I was working out with Prashant, who's known as Shah Rukh's trainer. Then suddenly one day I get a phone call... Salman on the phone. I'm like, 'Salman calling me' I said, 'Haan, Maamu?' He says, 'Shirt utaarega?'(will you take off your shirt) " he added.

The film Race 3 is doing incredibly well at the box office. Released on June 15, the movie has turned into another one of Salman's Eid blockbusters, already crossing the 100-crore mark. The Remo D'Souza-directorial also stars, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah.