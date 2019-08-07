Senior actor Govinda was vehemently trolled after he had claimed that James Cameron had offered him a role in his big Hollywood film Avatar, which he had denied. He had even said that the title Avatar was suggested by Govinda himself. Now a co-actor of Govinda appears to be validate the actor's claims.

After Govinda defended himself amidst the disbelief in he being offered a role in Avatar, one of his co-actors also claimed that he is not making any bluff.

"He was always talking about the films that were offered to him. And I remember he mentioned to me that he had been offered Avatar way back in 2006 – 2007. So, it is quite possible that this offer did come his way. Why do we have to doubt him, just because it is Hollywood and James Cameron?" Desi Martini quoted the co-actor as saying without revealing the name.

Taking note of the trolling on social media, Govinda had earlier said that he does not appreciate the "prejudiced behaviour" that makes it look like he does not have the reputation of being offered a role in such a big movie.

"I am not active on social media, but my daughter Tina keeps me in the loop. I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong. It's not like meri aukat nahi hai. It's prejudiced behaviour," he had said in an interview.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Amod Mehra recently told Bollywood Hungama that Govinda was indeed a part of a film titled Avatar, which was not directed by James Cameron but by Pahlaj Nihalani.

"Govinda did work in a film titled Avatar. The producer was Pahlaj Nihalani. The film had been completed, but it never saw the light of day. In that film, Govinda plays a sports coach," he had told the publication.