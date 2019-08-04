Govinda had triggered a memes riot on social media when he revealed that James Cameron had offered him Avatar and he rejected it because the director had asked him to shoot for 410 days and even paint his body in blue. People had started making fun of his statements and even photoshopped his images to troll him. And it looks like Govinda is deeply hurt with the reactions coming on social media.

Responding to lack of people's trust in his statements, Govinda said that if they don't want to believe him, so be it adding that he will stand by his statements.

"I am not active on social media, but my daughter Tina keeps me in the loop. I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong. It's not like meri aukad nahi hai. It's prejudiced behaviour," Govinda was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

He further added, "Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye, but don't say things like this."

Govinda said that James Cameron got to know about him probably after watching his movies since he was a superstar then. "He must have seen my films, but I am not too sure about that," he added.

The actor said that he rejected Avatar even after being offered a huge amount. "There was a sardarji, who knew me well, and belonged to the medical world. He was my senior, and Dev sahab's (Dev Anand) friend. He was also one of the financers of the film (Avatar). James Cameron and he met me in London, where I was narrated the story of Avatar. In a way, while I was talking to him, I suggested the title to him. Mere muh se woh shabd (Avatar) nikal gaya aur unhone pakad liya. However, I refused the film. The sardarji even complained to Dev sahab that I had refused this big Hollywood film despite the massive money that I was offered for it. Dev sahab even called me and asked about it," Govinda said.

Talking about netizens who are having a good laugh over him about his claims, Govinda said, "People making a laughing stock of me is not new. I was mocked even at the beginning of my career because I dared to become an actor. They thought, I am from Virar gaon, yeh kaise hero banega! Even after my films did well, a certain section of people believed iska success toh fluke hai. I became Govinda because of my hard work. I had to look after my entire family, so acting was more than just a passion for me. It was my means of survival. The struggle was to succeed with whatever limited means I had."