The political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is on the brink of a shift following the 2024 Assembly polls. The National Conference (NC), under the leadership of Farooq Abdullah, has emerged as the party with the largest number of seats, securing 42 out of the total 98 seats. This development has sparked a discourse on the potential role of Farooq Abdullah as a bridge between Delhi and J&K, given the historical relationship between the NC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The relationship between the BJP and the NC, despite ideological differences, has a rich history dating back to the days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Omar Abdullah, Farooq's son, served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the Vajpayee-led government from July 23, 2001, till December 23, 2002. This association was further cemented when Vajpayee took Farooq Abdullah to the Pokhran-II nuclear explosion site within days of the test explosions in Rajasthan on May 11, 1998. Farooq was the only Chief Minister of the country to accompany the then Prime Minister to Pokhran-II.

Farooq Abdullah's admiration for Vajpayee is well-documented. He has publicly stated, "He was a great leader. He was the man who came forward with the vision of "Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat as a solution to the Kashmir problem. I am sure, had he won a majority in the 2004 parliamentary elections, many of our problems would have been resolved." This statement underscores Farooq's belief in a conciliatory approach towards resolving the Kashmir issue, akin to Vajpayee's vision. The NC is currently firming up to form an alliance government with Congress. Together, they have the halfway mark of 48 out of the total 98 seats. However, dealing with the Central government after forming the government in a Union Territory, where the Lieutenant Governor holds a significant position, will be a test of maturity and acumen for the elected government in J&K.

Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar have always maintained a level of political decency, criticizing the ideology and policy of the BJP without resorting to personal attacks against its leaders. They understand the necessity of maintaining a cordial relationship with the BJP-led Centre, given J&K's financial dependency on the Centre for allocation, loans through financial institutions, and other developmental support systems. Farooq Abdullah's experience in governance and Omar Abdullah's years in politics make them well-equipped to navigate these challenges. They are aware that their personal preferences cannot override their desire to govern J&K peacefully and ensure the prosperity of its people. Farooq recently announced that Omar would be the NC-Congress nominee for the Chief Minister's post. Once sworn in, Omar will have to maintain a cordial relationship with the Centre and involve the Lieutenant Governor in all developmental and pivotal decisions to carry forward the NC's agenda to restore J&K's statehood.

The Congress, being a national-level party, has been efficiently dealing with the Central government in states where it handles governance. Therefore, maintaining a cordial relationship with the BJP-led Centre would not create any wedge between the NC and the Congress. Farooq Abdullah's potential role as a bridge between New Delhi and J&K is significant. He is not new to dealing directly with Central governments that are otherwise believed to be less friendly with the NC. The question remains whether the maturity of Farooq Abdullah and the desire of Omar Abdullah to lead J&K to equitable development can sustain without the all-out support of New Delhi.

The political dynamics in J&K are at a critical juncture. The potential NC-Congress alliance government, with Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at the helm, has the opportunity to usher in a new era of peace and development in the region. Their ability to maintain a cordial relationship with the BJP-led Centre, support security measures, and navigate the complexities of governance in a Union Territory will be crucial in determining the future trajectory of J&K. The ability of Farooq and Omar to keep the NC-Congress government in J&K on an even keel will be closely watched in the days to come.