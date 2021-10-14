NCB did a great favor to Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, says Ram Gopal Varma

It was on October 02 that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested from a cruise ship en route Goa. The arrest was made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in connection with alleged drug usage and peddling. Soon after the arrest, several Bollywood celebrities extended their support to Aryan Khan, while Kangana Ranaut stated that the case will make Aryan understand the consequences of his action. And now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest.

NCB made Aryan Khan a super duper star

In a recent tweet, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that the NCB, along with media houses have made Aryan Khan a much bigger star than Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker also added that the NCB has given Aryan Khan a celebrated launch, even before his father could do the same.

"All genuine and intelligent fans of @iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR's son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk 's genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB," wrote Ram Gopal Varma.

In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma claimed that Aryan Khan might have learned much more from jail and NCB than he learned from his father Shah Rukh Khan.

"The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality," RGV wrote in another tweet.

Film TITLE :



ROCKET



Launching as Hero ,Aryan Khan S/O @iamsrk



PRODUCED by NCB



Co produced by some political parties



DIRECTED by MEDIA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Will Aryan Khan get bail today?

In the meantime, Aryan Khan's bail hearing will continue on Thursday. Lawyers Amit Desai, and Satish Maneshinde are appearing for Aryan Khan in the court.

Yesterday, NCB has put forward strong statements against Aryan Khan, and the agency lawyer made it clear that Aryan Khan's bail could negatively impact the ongoing investigation.