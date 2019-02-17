The photo featuring actress Nayanthara (Nayantara) kissing her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan (Shivn) is creating ripples on social media with some netizens asking about their impending wedding date.

Lady superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most-talked-about couples in the south Indian film industry. They have set relationship goals for others. A lot has been written and spoken about their love affair, but the couple has always stayed away from speaking about their private life.

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram page to wish his followers on Valentine's Day. Besides posting a photo, the director wrote, "wikkiofficial #happyvalentinesday dearest #instafam & loved ones ! To love and to be in love is the best thing that u can do to yourself ! So always #stayLoved #StayBlessed Hope u all had a wonderful day! :) For those who didn't - second pic is for u ☺️☺️."

Minutes after his post, the photo featuring Nayanthara kissing Vignesh Shivan started trending on social media. Some of their fans could not stop asking when the couple would enter wedlock.

Nayanthara had a short-lived relationship with actor Simbu aka Silambarasan before she started dating Prabhu Dheva in 2010. In a bid to marry the latter, the actress, who was born as a Syrian Christian, converted to Hinduism and went through Shuddhi Karma (Vedic purification) in August 2011. But unfortunately, she ended her relationship with the choreographer-turned-director in 2012.

Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan after meeting him on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The couple had a successful relationship of three and a half years. Their fans are early waiting to hear about their wedding, but they are kept mum on the issue.

A strange buzz about Nayanthara's career and marriage is doing rounds in the media. It is reported that the actress planned to tie the knot only after completing 100 films. She has already starred 60 films and has another seven big-ticket projects her kitty now. If her career moves at this speed, she is likely to enter wedlock in 2022.