Nayanthara has apparently confirmed her engagement with boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, paving way for wedding rumors.

While attending The Hindu World of Women 2018, the actress had said, "I thank my mom, dad, brother and 'fiancé' for constantly supporting me. This awards show is a lot different from all the film awards shows that I had attended so far. I will go back home even more inspired after seeing all the women achievers around me."

The mention of 'fiancé' indicated that she is engaged to Vignesh Shivan. A ring was spotted on her ring finger.

The couple, who fell in love during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, has not confirmed about their relationship till date, but have given ample hints that they are more than "just friends," the phrase commonly used by celeb couples to deny about their relationship.

The recent photos shared by Vignesh Shivan from their US trip were one such example of it. Speculations say that they got engaged during their recent trip in the presence of their family members.

Her fans are eagerly waiting to know about the actress' wedding details. While one has to wait and watch to see if the Billa actress will continue acting post marriage or not. Nonetheless, the trend of actresses bidding goodbye to films post marriage has changed. Notably, leading actress Samantha, who married Naga Chaitanya, has continued her acting career, post her wedding.

Nayanthara has a couple of movies in her hands before she decides to bid goodbye to films. Ajith's upcoming movie Viswasam, Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chakri Toleti directorial Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Ajay Gnanamuthu's Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Nelson Dilipkumar's Kolamavu Kokila are her upcoming projects.