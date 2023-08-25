It was a night of glitz and glamour at the screening of Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. Besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda also turned up to join the event. The three young talents posed for the paparazzi and even interacted with the media briefly. Celebs like Avneet Kaur, Soundarya Sharma and many others joined the screening too.

Social media can't have enough of Navya

Netizens went gaga over Navya Naveli Nanda's simplicity. "Navya is beauty," wrote one user. "Only I hv noticed or someone else has also noticed that Suhana's foot is tilted while walking....," another user wrote. "Navya is the cutest of them all," a social media user commented. "nepo product with countless surgeries," another social media user wrote. "Most beautiful amongst the three is Navya Nanda without doubt," one more comment read.

Gushing over the Bachchan girl

"Navya is gorgeous," an Instagram user shared. "Bachchan's granddaughter is beautiful ,shania and suhana plastic," another Instagram user wrote. "Suhana walks like urfi," a comment read. "Suhana can't walk," was another one of the comments. While Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to make their debuts, Navya Naveli Nanda has clearly stated that she will never join Bollywood. The 25-year old woman is making the world notice her with her entrepreneurial skills and podcasts. Working to bring about a change in the society, Navya is often called a "youth icon".

Navya calls herself a regular girl

"I definitely don't think I am a youth icon at all. I am a regular 25-year-old girl who is trying to change the world in her own way. Every other girl of my age is probably doing the same. I don't think that I'm any different to that goal. I'm exactly the same," Shweta Bachchan's daughter said in an interview.