Love is in the air! And B'Town celebs are not just having a blissful careers but have also found their soulmates. But as it is rightly said, "Keep it private until it's permanent." None of the celebs who are rumoured to be dating have shared anything with the media or on social media.

After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sealed the deal and Aditi Rao Hydari and her boyfriend Siddharth jetted off to Rajasthan together. Tinsel Town has spotted yet another couple.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted at the Mumbai airport

On Sunday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who are said to be dating, were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, reportedly coming back from Goa.

The couple hasn't made it official yet and often refrained from posing together for the paps. This is the first time Siddhant and Navya were spotted together.

In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Siddhant and Navya were snapped coming together and were engrossed talking to each other. They didn't even look at the paps, and walked towards the car.

The rumoured lovebirds Navya and Siddhant were twinning in white

Both are twinning in white colour outfits. Siddhant wore a white t-shirt and track pants along with a cap and a mask. While Navya was seen in a white colour crop top and black pants.

Navya and Siddhant's relationship has set the internet into a frenzy some are loving the adorable couple, while some think Navya deserves better.

Take a look at the comments

A user said, "They look so cute together."

A few also trolled them and wrote, "I want to ask Navya Nanda aur koi nahin mila...." (Didn't she get anyone else).

While another commented, "She deserves better."

Professional life

Navya was in Goa as a UN Women Generation Equality Ally. Being the youngest entrepreneur, the actor collaborated with startup20org.

Navya shared pictures and videos from the summit.

Take a look

Navya, who is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter, is an entrepreneur. Siddhant is known for his work in films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Phone Bhoot.