Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of Citadel. The American spy action thriller produced by the Russo Brothers actor has got rave reviews and now the makers have announced season 2 of Citadel following the success of the previous series.

Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra attended Beyonce's concert

Amidst all the rave reviews actress Priyanka Chopra was seen having the time of her life with her mother Madhu and Tammana in the VIP section at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London, along with her them, Chopra's met Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Jay Z, Alfonso Cuarón, François Henri Pinault and few others. Indeed it was a night to remember.

Priyanka and her mother Madhu vibe and groove to Beyonce's hit numbers

Priyanka shared multiple photos and videos on her Instagram stories, calling Beyonce a 'queen forever'. Looking stunning in black opted for a high-slit black dress. Madhu also opted for a black outfit for the show.

In the first photo, Priyanka carried Malti in her arms as she walked with Tamanna on the street. She wrote, "Reunited @tam2cul (red heart emojis)" along with the photos. In the next picture, Priyanka held Malti's hand as they took a walk. She wrote, "Summer days" along with the picture. While Priyanka was seen in a green outfit, Malti wore a yellow dress.

In one of the videos, the fans screamed as Beyonce appeared on stage dressed in a silver outfit and white boots. The singer said, "Welcome to the Renaissance Tour."

Along with the video, Priyanka wrote, "@beyonce #JayZ thank you for the incredible experience...#renaisaanceworldtour #besthusbandever @nickjonas."

In a photo, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was seen cheering as Beyonce performed on stage. Priyanka captioned the post, "Happy almost birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra." Madhu also hugged actor Salma Hayek in another picture. Priyanka said, "@salmahayek I love you (kissing face emoji)."

Madhu also smiled and posed with Jay Z. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Let's go @drmadhuakhourichopra #jayz." The last picture on Priyanka's Instagram Stories featured Beyonce smiling in a golden and black outfit. The actor said, "Queen forever (folded hands emoji) #beyonce."

Priyanka shared a glimpse of the massive crowd enjoying Beyonce's performance. The actor wrote, "Beyonce and Jay Z thank you for the incredible experience."

For the unversed, Beyonce's highly anticipated Renaissance Tour started in mid-May.

Priyanka Chopra on Beyonce

Priyanka has always been an ardent admirer of the pop sensation. In one of her earlier interviews, Priyanka said, "I admire Beyonce a lot because she is an amazing performer and more than anything, she balances her personal and professional life very well."

She added, "She has a child, and at the same time, her professional life also, which is amazing! That's the kind of a person I would like to be – who can balance both personal and professional life together."

Professional life

Priyanka was seen in Citadel along with Richard. She will next be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She is currently shooting for Heads of State in London.