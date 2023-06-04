Celebration galore at Ambani's Antilia as Mukesh-Nita Ambani welcomed Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani's second child, a baby girl on Thursday evening. On Saturday, Ambani mansion Antilia was decked up with lights and balloons as they welcomed the arrival of their youngest and newborn baby girl.

Mukesh Ambani on acing 'nanu' duties

During the get-together function, Akash Ambani's sister Isha Ambani also arrived at Shloka Mehta's home along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, to meet the baby girl. But what grabbed everyone's attention was the way Mukesh Ambani was busy with his "nanu" duties as he was lovingly playing and kissing Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya.

Several paparazzi accounts shared the cutey video on their social media handles.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Aadiya looked beautiful as they donned pink-coloured ensembles. In the video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen wearing a pink-hued striped shirt paired with pants, while Isha Ambani chose a pink-colored embroidered kurta set. Aadiya was wearing a floral-printed frock.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome a baby girl

For the unversed, Shloka and Akash who have recently welcomed their little bundle of joy, their second child hasn't revealed the name of their daughter.

Last week Shloka her son Prithvi and Mukesh Ambani sought blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

Mukesh Ambani with Isha's daughter Aadiya

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed an adorable set of twins back in 2022. The Ambani clan has since been showering their kids, Krishna and Aadiya with loads of love and gifts.