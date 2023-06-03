I will go to Ajmer Sharif with same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan addresses trolls Close
After the spectacular season 1 of thriller series Asur, the highly anticipated Asur 2, was dropped on Jio Cinemas on 1st June. Directed by Oni Sen, Asur 2 stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora, amongst others in key roles.

Asur 2

With the spell-binding experience, intense plot and nail-biting suspense the show promises that the second season is far more gritty, and wil keep you hooked. Barun Sobti genres a huge fan following after his role as stern boss, Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam doon, after which the actor stunned everyone with his act in Asur 1. After garnering love and praise, the actor's role in season 2 so far has been lauded again. Fans have taken to social media and praised the second season.

The plot

According to the makers, season one ended with a cliffhanger. While the second season unravels the mystery and delves deeper into the lives of the protagonists.

The devastating events of Season 1 take a heavy toll on everyone involved in the hunt for Asur. Season 2 chronicles the rise of the dark side and continues the high-octane chase as the CBI is racing against time to gather evidence and hunt down the serial killer. The mystique backdrop of Varanasi brings alive the mythological connection alluded to throughout the narrative, coupled with spine-chilling visuals that accentuate the curiosity for the second season of the sur-asur saga.

Speaking to the media, Barun Sobti expressed his feelings and said, "For me, Asur has been an emotional awakening. I owe it to this show to unravel so many facets of me as an individual and as an actor. It is also the love of the audience that made Asur what it is today. I can assure you that Season 2 is worth the wait and is sure to create an uproar."

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the mythological crime thriller

Another user wrote, "An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2: The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy! The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more."

Talking about the picturisation in the web series, a fan tweeted, "What a Monster Intro They Have created Mann... The Animation, those Sanskrit Shloka's, the thought behind it, that obsessive background music."

The third one mentioned, "What's unsettling about what #Asur2 (very cleverly) tries to show is that Shubh's/Kali ideology can be tempting to human nature, for our morals repress our 'urges', our primal instincts or as they're calling it, our dark side, which can be to the detriment of others if let loose."

Talking about Barun Sobti's role the actor has carved a niche for himself and aced his acting capabilities.

A user mentioned is a household name because of his charm in TV serials. Makers finally recognized the actor behind that charm and gave this twisted character to him and he just blew my mind. He is the most righteous man in this series but faces the most difficulties because of that."

