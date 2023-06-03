After the spectacular season 1 of thriller series Asur, the highly anticipated Asur 2, was dropped on Jio Cinemas on 1st June. Directed by Oni Sen, Asur 2 stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora, amongst others in key roles.

With the spell-binding experience, intense plot and nail-biting suspense the show promises that the second season is far more gritty, and wil keep you hooked. Barun Sobti genres a huge fan following after his role as stern boss, Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam doon, after which the actor stunned everyone with his act in Asur 1. After garnering love and praise, the actor's role in season 2 so far has been lauded again. Fans have taken to social media and praised the second season.

The plot

According to the makers, season one ended with a cliffhanger. While the second season unravels the mystery and delves deeper into the lives of the protagonists.

The devastating events of Season 1 take a heavy toll on everyone involved in the hunt for Asur. Season 2 chronicles the rise of the dark side and continues the high-octane chase as the CBI is racing against time to gather evidence and hunt down the serial killer. The mystique backdrop of Varanasi brings alive the mythological connection alluded to throughout the narrative, coupled with spine-chilling visuals that accentuate the curiosity for the second season of the sur-asur saga.

Speaking to the media, Barun Sobti expressed his feelings and said, "For me, Asur has been an emotional awakening. I owe it to this show to unravel so many facets of me as an individual and as an actor. It is also the love of the audience that made Asur what it is today. I can assure you that Season 2 is worth the wait and is sure to create an uproar."

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the mythological crime thriller

Let's ? we started #Asur2....

Never watched Asur 1, and still you can follow, and it is gripping ! Very different kind of show.They are releasing one episode per day... thumps up from us .. JioCinema has interesting content.. had a sneak peak at Inspector Avinash ! That's next… — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) June 1, 2023

What's unsettling about what #Asur2 (very cleverly) tries to show is that Shubh's/Kali ideology can be tempting to human nature, for our morals repress our 'urges', our primal instincts or as they're calling it, our dark side, which can be to the detriment of others if let loose pic.twitter.com/ZHFASwFb3k — ?? (@DushtKanya_) May 31, 2023

Another user wrote, "An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2: The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy! The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more."

A friend like Nusrat is one we all deserve, and a friend like Nusrat is one we should all become ?❤️. It's rare to find true friends who are there for you at your lowest, to care for you and understand you and just be there. Trust me Nikhil, you're lucky. Very lucky ?#Asur2 pic.twitter.com/78EzEAJTS4 — Ridhi Ki Pragya ? (@Pragga9) June 1, 2023

Personally #Asur season 1 was the best thrilling indian series for me. And just by watching the first 2 episodes of #Asur2 , am pretty sure that this series will be followed by more and more audience. Absolutely engaging.

Waiting for the next episodes.#AsurOnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/A2QxPHUarP — Nidheesh Narayanan (@NidheeshNid3) May 31, 2023

Praises are pouring in for @BarunSobtiSays in #Asur2 n this making me super happy ,he's nailing it again as Nikhil Nair,kya dimag chalta hai bhai ?? pic.twitter.com/wroteALGwB — chaitali mallick (@chaitalimallic1) June 1, 2023

An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2 : The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy!



The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more ? pic.twitter.com/xGIzMl00us — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 1, 2023

Talking about the picturisation in the web series, a fan tweeted, "What a Monster Intro They Have created Mann... The Animation, those Sanskrit Shloka's, the thought behind it, that obsessive background music."

3 years ago Voot casually dropped one series and in no time it became the most amazing series. We haven't seen anything like this before and this review might be very long but I won't stop myself. pic.twitter.com/kxraEgqhtO — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) June 3, 2023

The third one mentioned, "What's unsettling about what #Asur2 (very cleverly) tries to show is that Shubh's/Kali ideology can be tempting to human nature, for our morals repress our 'urges', our primal instincts or as they're calling it, our dark side, which can be to the detriment of others if let loose."

What a fucked up show



Btw Barun Sobti is such a terrific actor and people who dont see that should watch his shows????#Asur pic.twitter.com/gTBJ9DQ1W3 — . (@khushisbrainrot) May 31, 2023

DJ never fails to impress,

1st two episodes of #Asur2 were just lit and made us to wait eagerly for rest.@BarunSobtiSays @iRidhiDogra@anupriyagoenka were topclass asusual.@ArshadWarsi Dhananjay sir Find Shubh as soon as possible ?#ArshadWarshi pic.twitter.com/M2cu9YW6eK — _ShAsH!K?_ (@__Who_Am_I__5) June 1, 2023

Talking about Barun Sobti's role the actor has carved a niche for himself and aced his acting capabilities.

A user mentioned is a household name because of his charm in TV serials. Makers finally recognized the actor behind that charm and gave this twisted character to him and he just blew my mind. He is the most righteous man in this series but faces the most difficulties because of that."