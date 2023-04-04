If you are constantly on the micro-blogging site Twitter while scrolling the site you must have come across Twitter's new logo. The iconic blue bird logo was not to be seen when you browse the micro-blogging site on the web version. And if you have seen it closely, the Twitter blue bird icon has been replaced with an image of Doge.

However, if you scroll through Twitter on your cell phone you can still find the Twitter bird.

Here's why Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo from bird to doge

The Doge icon has replaced the Twitter bird. Twitter is also displaying the doge meme on the loading page screen on the web.

Confirming the latest update, news agency ANI tweeted, "The Twitter logo has been replaced with an image of a Doge. The Doge icon can be seen replacing the Twitter bird. Twitter is also displaying the doge meme on the loading page screen on the web."

What is a doge?

A doge is a dog belonging to the Shiba Inu breed, which became a popular meme on social media and has since become the logo of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

On Monday, Twitter changed its iconic blue bird logo to mimic the logo of a popular cryptocurrency.

Very currency

Wow

Much Coin

How Money

The change happened on Monday US time, Musk who has always shared updates on Twitter about Twitter, in his trademark fashion, tweeted a meme noting the change.

On Tuesday, Musk took to Twitter and shared a post showing the doge logo driving a car and being stopped by a policeman, who checks its driving license only to find that it displays the blue bird logo.

Not just this, Musk also shared a screenshot of an old conversation, during which a Twitter user had asked him to buy Twitter and change the blue bird logo to a doge.

The reason for changing the logo from bird to doge

Elon Musk hasn't revealed the reason or cited any reason on why he made the change, however, Twitteria speculated it was a late April Fool's Day gag which was meant to be an April Fool's Day as they were unable to bring in on time on 1 April so they did a day later.

No change on Twitter's mobile app

Notably, there was no change in Twitter's mobile application. This is only to be seen on the web version of Twitter.

Ever since they saw the change from Twitter bird to Doge on the web, the logo change has sparked a meme fest and users seem to have a field day.

Dogecoin took to Twitter and wrote, "Very currency. Wow. Many coins. How Money. So Crypto."

Twitter logo change in doge

This shows up upon loading Twitter as well ?

Netflix India shared a still from the movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Where the dog Tuffy acts as a message between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Sharing the picture of Tuffy, the giant streaming platform wrote, "Doge replacing the Twitter logo doesn't come as a surprise to us. Doggos have always been the best at broadcasting important information."

Take a look at some of the reactions by Twitteria.

