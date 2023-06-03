If you are an avid Instagrammer and YouTube scroller you must have seen a number of videos and clips of cute and charming actor Anushka Kaushik. She has been the face of several brands and has proved her mettle in FilterCopy videos, TVF, RVCJ Media and Girliyapa. The actor started her journey to Showbiz at a very young age. After her applaud-worthy performances in the digital arena, the actress climbed the ladder and bagged web series and films on OTT and since then there is no stopping for Anushka Sharma.

Anushka has been part of Crash Course. She has also appeared in Sony Liv's web series Ghar Waapsi, YouTube's Khayali Pulao and Netflix's Thar.

Born and raised in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Anushka started her acting career with theatre and YouTube videos, and she came to Mumbai with dreams in her eyes and conquered it.

In a free-wheeling chat exclusive chat with International Business Times, India Anushka Kaushik spoke candidly about her journey from UP to Mumbai, her favourite directors, and actors, her take on nepotism and now as an established actor she also shared whether she would like to opt for bold roles.

Excerpts from the conversation.

From UP to Mumba: How did you begin your journey to showbiz?

I started my journey as a classical dancer and then went on to do theatre, hailing from a small town, not many believed that I would want to become an actor. To fulfil my dreams, I started giving auditions, did a couple of ad films, and then TVF happened, after which I did YourTube shows and then the FilterCopy series., which was loved by the youth. My first project was Thar which is streaming on Netflix. and then came Crash Course, after which Ghar Wapasi happened. My journey has been fulfilling and each day has been a learning experience.

Your recently released show Garmi on Sony Liv has been loved by audiences, how did you bag the web series?

Ever since Garmi dropped on Sony Liv, I have been receiving love and messages from my fans. I really wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia sir, I remember when I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's casting director and he said, Tigmanshu liked your work, in my mind, I was like, "Yeh toh mera itna acha kaam bhi nai tha" (This is not such a great work of mine". And that's how my dream of working with Tigmanshu sir came true.

Did you always want to become an actor?

Yes, I always wanted to become an actor. Deep down I knew I would be an actor one day, when I was a kid during my summer vacation, I stand in front of the mirror, mouthed dialogues and get dolled up like a bride. From dancing to mouthing dialogues, since childhood, I had the inclination to act.

Actors, you wish to work with?

Well, there is a long list of actors I want to share screen space with. However, my favourite actor is Manoj Bajpayee, sir. My all-time favourite actor is the late Irrfan Khan

Go on..

I would love to work with Rajkumar Rao, Supriya and Ratna Pathak, Alia Bhatt, and Tabu among others.

Had you not been an actor what would you be?

If I wouldn't have been an actor I would have opened an NGO I'm someone who feels genuinely love kids and I am against child trafficking.

How open are you to taking up bold roles?

If a script demands and if the scene contributes to the role, then I might. I'm someone who says never say never and nudity is something I feel I am not up for right now.

What is your take on the most debatable topic nepotism?

Nepotism is there everywhere. Like I am told you are the director's favourite. Just like in school, some students are teachers' favourites, likewise there are directors' favourites.

ICYMI take a look at some of the videos of Anushka Kaushik