NASAs Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet Close
NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet

The US space agency is geared up to send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will launch the company's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the space station for a six-month science mission.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has reached a key milestone ahead of liftoff.

The four crew members who comprise the SpaceX Crew-6 mission pose for a photo in their spacesuits
The four crew members who comprise the SpaceX Crew-6 mission pose for a photo in their spacesuits during a training session at the company's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev, Pilot Warren "Woody" Hoburg, Commander Stephen Bowen, and Mission Specialist Sultan Alneyadi.(IANS

While standing on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida, the rocket's nine Merlin first-stage engines roared to life for seven seconds, completing the routine but critical integrated static fire test, the US space agency said in a statement late on Friday.

This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Programme.

In October last year, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the ISS.

NASA LOGO
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Logo.NASA

During their stay, the Crew-5 mission was set to conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations, including studies on printing human organs in space and better understanding heart disease.

The Crew-5 mission conducted new scientific research in areas such as cardiovascular health, bioprinting, and fluid behavior in microgravity to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read