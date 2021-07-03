Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens are secretly visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, these conspiracy theorists assure that alien existence on earth is real, and they often blame the government for covering up the facts surrounding extraterrestrial presence. Debates surrounding alien existence recently gained attention as the Pentagon released its UFO report. However, in the report, the defense department neither admitted nor denied the involvement of advanced alien civilizations behind UFO sightings.

NASA chief talks about aliens

And now, NASA administrator and former senator Bill Nelson has shared his views regarding aliens. He also talked about the flying vessels encountered by US Navy officials.

"The report basically says what we thought. We don't know the answer to what those Navy pilots saw but they know that they know something. They tracked it and locked their radar on to it. It moved quickly from one location to another. The report tells us that there have been 140 of these sightings. My feeling is that there is clearly something there. It may not be an extraterrestrial flying craft. Are we alone? Personally, I don't think we are," Nelson told CNN.

Nelson also added that the United States space agency has discovered several habitable earth-like planets orbiting around different star systems. Space experts believe that these planets could be home to alien civilizations. However, more studies should be carried out to affirm the presence of aliens, at least in microbial forms in these space bodies.

When Barack Obama talked about aliens and UFOs

Just a few days before the release of Pentagon's UFO report, former United States President Barack Obama had also talked about aliens and UFO sightings.

Obama claimed that predicting the trajectories of UFOs encountered by the US Navy jets is very difficult. He also claimed that a potential alien disclosure that could happen in the future may result in the formation of new religions.