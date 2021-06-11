It was in late 2017 that the Pentagon confirmed the operations of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secretive mission aimed at unveiling mysteries surrounding UFO sightings. And now. Luis Elizondo, former chief of AATIP has claimed that unidentified flying objects which authorities call unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) had rendered nuclear weapons unusable in the United States.

Luis Elizondo's unbelievable claims about UFOs

Luis Elizondo talked about UFOs in a recent interview with the Washington Post. During the talk, Elizondo claimed that these advanced flying vessels interfered and brought the nuclear capabilities of the United States offline.

"I think to some they would probably say, well, that's a sign that whatever this is, is something that is peaceful. But in the same context, we also have data suggesting that in other countries these things have interfered with their nuclear technology and actually turned them on, put them online. So that is equally, for me, just as concerning," said Elizondo.

Are aliens interested in nuclear plants?

Elizondo also hinted that UFO sightings above nuclear plants are quite common. According to Elizondo, the beings (could be aliens) could be interested in nuclear technology on earth.

"I think that there is certainly at this point enough data to demonstrate there is an interest in our nuclear technology, a potential to even interfere with that nuclear technology. Several of these UFO sightings have been above secret nuclear weapons facilities. Almost every major nuclear power across the globe really has reported and declassified these sightings. You have talked extensively about the connection here, which might be helpful I think for some people to hear in advance of my next question, which is whether or not the U.S. government has considered utilizing nuclear-powered naval fleets to lure these kinds of things to further study them," Elizondo told Washington Post.

As uncertainties surrounding UFO sighting loom up, former US president Barack Obama had recently claimed that it is very difficult to predict the trajectories of UFOs. Adding up the heat to UFO mysteries, popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell had also released two UFO videos recently. The first video showed a triangular UFO above a US Navy ship, while the second clip showed a spherical flying object plunging into the ocean.