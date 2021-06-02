As alien enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the release of the Pentagon's UFO report, former American president Barack Obama has joined the party and has talked about the aftermath if humans discover aliens. Recently, Obama appeared in a podcast interview with Ezra Klein, an opinion columnist for the New York Times, and talked about a 'what if' scenario if humans encounter aliens.

Alien encounter to reshape the human course

Obama revealed that a possible alien encounter will be profound for humanity. However, he made it clear that such a cosmic meet-up will not change his personal outlook on politics. The former president asserted his politics is "is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space."

Obama also predicted that an encounter with aliens could reshape the course of humanity.

"I would hope that the knowledge that there are aliens out there would solidify people's sense that what we have in common is a little more important. But no doubt, there would be immediate arguments about, well, we need to spend a lot more money on weapons systems to defend ourselves. And new religions would pop up, and who knows what kind of arguments we'd get into," said Obama.

In another recent talk, Obama had claimed that it is very difficult to predict the trajectories of UFOs.

"We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is," said Obama.

Authentic UFO sightings perplex experts

It was in 2017 that To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released two UFO videos that went viral online. The video was captured by cameras aboard US Navy jets, and it showed a creepy flying object, now known as the tic-tac UFO screeching across the skies at an unbelievable speed. Later, Pentagon admitted that these clips are authentic, and they also acknowledged carrying out a secretive project named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) to shed light on UFO mysteries.

Recently, documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell also shared some mind-blowing footage that showed UFO in the skies. In one of the clips shot by Navy officers aboard the US Navy ship USS Russell, a pyramid-shaped UFO can be seen hovering in the skies, and in the second clip, a spherical flying vessel was seen plunging into the ocean.

As more and more UFO videos are surfacing online, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien disclosure is going to happen soon, and these are all the initial steps before divulging details about extraterrestrial visitors.