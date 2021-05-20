Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that an advanced alien species from deep space have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists often put forward examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the world to substantiate their alien theory. Even though most of the UFO videos that are currently available on online spaces are fabricated, there are some footages that stand out.

UFO mystery deepens

A mysterious UFO footage released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences is one among them, and it showed a UFO screeching across the skies at an unbelievable speed. As this creepy footage went viral, Pentagon itself admitted the authenticity of the video and revealed that they have carried out a secretive program named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) to unravel mysteries surrounding UFO events. Even though Pentagon has several used the word UFO, they indirectly admit the presence of these flying objects by calling them 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'

Recently, popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell also released two UFO footages apparently captured by crew members aboard US Navy ships. The first clip released by Corbell shows a pyramid-shaped UFO flying in the skies, and it had illuminating lights on its body. In the second clip, a spherical-shaped UFO can be seen plunging into the ocean. As both these clips became popular on online spaces, several netizens started claiming that alien existence on earth could be a reality. In the meantime, conspiracy theorists assured that aliens have built advanced secretive bases on ocean floors.

Barack Obama on UFO videos

Amid speculations and rumors, former US president Barack Obama has now talked about UFOs. Obama expressed his views on UFOs when he appeared in The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," said Obama.

Obama's revelation about UFOs adds to the growing legitimacy of the reports of the unidentified phenomenon and the government's knowledge of them at high levels. The former president also added that it is very difficult to predict the trajectories of these unidentified flying objects.

"We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is," added Obama.

As Obama has also started talking about UFOs, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these are all inevitable moves before an alien disclosure. According to these conspiracy theorists, alien disclosure is not a sudden revelation, instead, it is a gradual process where humans will be made familiar with alien concepts.