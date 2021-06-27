After months of anxious wait, the much anticipated UFO report from the Pentagon, named Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon has been released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The report examined 144 UFO sightings over restricted military spaces, and the military was succeessful in only finding the origin of one flying object in this list, which was actually a deflating balloon. The report neither confimed the presence of aliens nor they denied it.

UFOs had advanced flying capabilities

Even though these flying objects are known as UFO among the generam public, the defense department often call it unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP). In the newly released report, investigation officials revealed that these flying objects had advanced capabilities, and they defied laws of physics as it screeched across the skies.

"In 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, UAP reportedly appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception and require additional rigorous analysis," the report stated.

UFO mystery continues

In the initial days, the term UFOs were confined to the spaces of conspiracy theorists. However, over the past few years, top political leaders and military officials have started talking about UFOs, and with the release of this new report, the general public has understood that something mysterious is going on in the skies.

"Of the 144 reports we are dealing with here, we have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them -- but we will go wherever the data takes us. We absolutely do believe what we're seeing are not simply sensor artifacts. These are things that physically exist," said a senior US official, CNN reports.

A few days back, former US president Barack Obama had claimed that it is very difficult to predict the trajectories of these flying objects. He also noted that a possible alien disclosure in the future could result in the rise of new religions.