A few weeks ago, popular American documentary maker Jeremy Corbell had released two clips that showed unidentified flying objects (UFO) hovering above the ocean. In the first clip, a flying object was seen hovering above the US Navy ship USS Russell, while in the second clip, a spherical flying object was seen plunging into the ocean. These UFO clips garnered global attention, as conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Pentagon's UAP report. And now, Corbell has claimed that UFOs that baffled the US Navy are not flying vessels developed by countries like Russia or China.

Pentagon's UFO report will expose some uncomfortable truths

Corbell also added that Pentagon's UFO report could expose some uncomfortable truths, hinting at the presence of aliens on earth. Corbell made these remarks while talking to Newsmax TV. During the talk, Corbell revealed that humans should explore more exotic explanations to unveil the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings. He also added that science will confront the abnormal when humans start learning more about these flying objects.

"The important thing coming out in the report, and they've already said there was a leak in the New York Times, they're going to remove the option of it being some secret U.S. government projects. It leaves us with some uncomfortable truths that these are not ours. Soon we're going to know it's not Russian, it's not Chinese, it's not any foreign nation that is technologically developed as we know it," said Corbell, Daily Star reports.

When Barack Obama talked about UFOs

A few years ago, the term UFOs were confined to people in conspiracy theory groups. However, when Pentagon acknowledged carrying out the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), several top political leaders in the United States started talking about unidentified flying vessels on the skies.

Recently, former American president Barack Obama had also talked about UFOs. Obama claimed that it is difficult to predict the trajectories of UFOs, and he also made it clear that a potential alien disclosure in the future could result in the rise of new religions.