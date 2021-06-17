As people all across the world are eagerly waiting for the Pentagon's much-anticipated UFO report, a new flying object sighting that apparently happened in England is baffling alien hunters and conspiracy theorists alike. The UFO sighting happened on May 31, and the video of the eerie event was shared on YouTube by a channel named Orion.

The mystery of UFO sightings continue

This UFO sighting in England happened in broad daylight. In the video, a cocoon-shaped UFO can be seen hovering in the skies. The mysterious clip gained publicity after it was analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who is currently operating from Taiwan.

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that these sightings could be irrefutable proof of alien existence. He added that the UFO spotted in the skies of England had also cockpits to accommodate pilots.

"The eyewitness goes by the Youtube name Orion. He saw a long cocoon-shaped UFO over the train tracks and began recording. The footage is only 25 seconds, but I tried to take a close-up and slowed it down 3X at the second half of the video. Still a bit shaky, but better. The object has a bronze tint to it, and I can see a black eye-like window on one end, possibly the pilots' cockpit. The shape is more like an insect cocoon than anything else. Very rare shape of UFO and being seen in broad daylight makes is very exciting," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

When Barack Obama talked about UFO sightings

A few days back, former United States President Barack Obama had also shared his views about UFO sightings. Referring to the tic-tac UFO that baffled US Navy officers, Obama claimed that it is very difficult to predict the trajectories of these flying objects.

Adding up to the mysteries, popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell had recently released two UFO videos. In the first video, a triangular-shaped object along with some orbs can be seen hovering above a US Navy ship, while the second clip showed a spherical flying vessel plunging into the ocean.

As more and more UFO videos start surfacing online, several people believe that aliens have visited the earth, and the government is intentionally covering up extraterrestrial existence to avoid public panic.